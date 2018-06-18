Clovis City Council discussion on proposed assisted living complex stretches late into evening

The Clovis City Council heard testimony for more than three hours Monday evening on whether to grant approval to a proposed assisted living housing complex.
More than 50 neighbors, many wearing red, appeared before the council Monday night. Many said the development on 3.57 acres was too large and too much for their quite neighborhood.
The developer, Matt O’Brien of O’Brien Development in San Diego, said he has made significant changes to the project to lessen the impact on the neighbors.
O’Brien was requesting zoning approval for his project that will provide 84 beds for those needing assisted living and 28 beds for memory care residents.
This story will be updated.
