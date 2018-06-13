Date set for annual Ted Lilly fundraiser golf tournament

The annual Ted Lilly Badger Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for Yosemite High baseball, is Oct. 13 at Eagle Springs Golf Course in Friant.
Lilly was a standout pitcher for Yosemite (1994 graduate) and Fresno City College before being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996. He had a 15-year career in Major League Baseball, announcing his retirement in 2013.
During his career he pitched for the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.
During his MLB career, the left-hander had three shutouts, 331 starts (nearly 2,000 innings pitched), 130 wins, struck out 1,681 batters and had two postseason starts.
The two-time All-Star had a career-high wins in a season (17) and strikeouts in a season (184) while playing for the Cubs.
The Oct. 13 event includes a fundraising dinner and live auction.
The sponsoring Badger Baseball Boosters are seeking golf and event sponsors.
Details: BadgerBaseballBoosters@gmail.com or Mike Best at mbest@eaglespringsgcc.com.
