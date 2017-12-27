Comfort and security meet convenience and leisure at Palm Village Retirement Community — nestled in the heart of Reedley.
History and tradition are woven throughout the retirement community, offering a plethora of amenities and several levels of care.
Recently, the retirement community celebrated 75 years of service to seniors with a celebration on Thursday, Nov. 16. It featured appetizers, a four-course meal and entertainment by The Stardusters.
The longevity of the retirement community is an accomplishment that makes David Reimer proud to be the president and CEO for more than 28 years.
In 1942, he says, the Home for the Aged of the Mennonite Brethren Pacific District Conference was founded from a vision that grew into a reality.
Nearly 25 years later, the name was changed to Palm Haven after the retirement community moved to Pleasant View Manor — a remodel of Sierra Kings District Hospital.
The retirement community became known as Palm Village Retirement Community in the early 1980s. It added the Palm Village Health Care Center in 1998, followed by the completion of the Assisted-Living Memory Care Suites in 2012.
The independent-living option includes homes with a patio, spacious kitchen and views of a courtyard.
The Garden Room offers buffet-style meals for residents who choose the independent-living option.
The assisted-living option includes one- or two-bedroom suites that are equipped with emergency call systems.
The Palm Village Health Care Center is a 120-bed skilled-nursing facility with registered nurses on duty 24/7. It includes the Wiebe Memory Care Center.
There are two tiers of memory care offered at the retirement community: Residents who have a decline in cognitive abilities have the option of choosing the Assisted-Living Memory Care Suites, which include a private bathroom and closet.
The Wiebe Memory Care Center is a 15-bed facility for residents diagnosed with dementia. It offers a staff-to-resident ratio smaller than the government requirements.
A majority of residents come from the Central Valley, Reimer says. Residents retired from careers in agriculture, business, health care, education and the military.
Amenities include a fitness center, library and chapel with Byron Neufeld as chaplain.
There are also a number of field trips throughout the year — taking residents to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley; Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey; and the Monarch Butterfly Grove, Pismo Beach.
Destinations also include local hot spots like Yosemite National Park and Fresno Chaffee Zoo, as well as events like the Christmas Electric Light Parade, The Big Fresno Fair and the Pacific Artist Concert Series at Fresno Pacific University.
The retirement community partners with students from Fresno ROP School, Fresno State, Fresno Pacific University, Reedley College, College of the Sequoias and Dinuba Adult School.
But the most extraordinary affiliation is with the Lebanese Interfaith Eldercare Group. Reimer was also instrumental in helping to establish Moadieh Evangelical Center in Beirut, Lebanon.
In addition to Lebanon, he says assistance with consulting and management has been provided in Serbia, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina
In 2012, Palm Village Senior Network was established in Fresno to provide seniors with an outlet to remain active in the community.
Needless to say, the future remains bright for the retirement community. Cheers!
Palm Village Retirement Community
703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley
Details: www.palmvillage.com
