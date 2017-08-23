Sobel will hold public meetings

Mark Sobel, who announced in September he would challenge Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler in the June 2018 primary election, is planning a series of public meetings to discuss county and district issues.
“I have received a lot of support since announcing, and many people have asked me what my platform is,” Sobel said. “At first it was a strange question because there is so much I want to do. When I boil it down, the bottom line for me is it’s time to bring back commonsense. There are so many issues - fire protection, public safety, water, trees, roads, medical services, special districts, and the list goes on.”
Sobel’s first public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 18, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Additional meetings will be held Oct. 2 (North Fork Rancheria Community Center, 56901 Kunugib Way), Oct. 10 ( Blue Heron Restaurant, YLP), Oct. 24 (Coarsegold Community Center), and Nov. 6 (Pines Resort, Bass Lake). All meetings start at 6:30 p.m.. Meetings are pending for Ahwahnee and Raymond.
Details: www.electmsobel.com.
