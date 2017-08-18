Clovis Community College celebrates Molly Day starting Aug. 21

This week celebrates the life of Molly Griffin.
On Feb. 21, 2015, Molly Griffin, 23, was killed by a drunk driver. When she died, a movement was created to keep her memory alive. August 26 would have been Griffin’s birthday, but instead her friends mark the day by doing random acts of kindness and encouraging others to pass it on.
People who perform any random act of kindness are encouraged to share their experiences on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag, #LiveLikeMolly.
Spreading kindness doesn’t have to cost a penny. It can be a simple thank you or hello or opening the door for someone. A single act can influence dozens more.
“We are very honored and grateful to have the support of the community and learn about the various Molly Day events planned on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017,” said Doris Griffin, Molly’s mother. “We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone for sharing a random act of kindness to remember and celebrate the life of Molly.”
Doris Griffin is an employee of Clovis Community College, State Center Community College District. The district has a week’s worth of events planned to honor Molly, who was a graduate of Clovis Community College.
All events will take place at Clovis Community College, 10309 N. Willow Ave., Fresno.
“Kindness... Pass it on”, a presentation by Doris Griffin on the meaning of Molly Day, will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 21, in AC1-150.
The community is invited to write a note of thanks to the military at “Love Notes to our Military” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the AC1 lobby.
A Reading Heart Book Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the AC1 lobby. You can also drop off your donation in the Admissions & Records Office or Student Center throughout the week.
Coffee and Kindness will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, in the ASG AC1 lobby.
A blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25, in front of the AC1 lobby. Relaxed parking is available in student stalls only. Donors will receive a free coupon to Baskin Robbins and a buy one, get one free entrance voucher to the Big Fresno Fair.
