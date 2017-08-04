Mark Blackney, chief executive officer of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, retired Friday after 14 years with the organization.
Clovis News

Mark Blackney, CEO of Clovis Chamber, retires

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

August 04, 2017 3:40 PM

Mark Blackney, chief executive officer of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, announced Friday that he will retire, effective immediately, from the position he has held since 2007.

Blackney has worked for the business organization since 2003. His wife, Fran, also worked for the chamber as communications and business and political advocacy director until she died unexpectedly in November 2015.

The chamber’s former board president Gary Honeycutt will serve as interim director while a search is conducted for a replacement, said Layla Forstedt, the board chairwoman.

Blackney, in a news release, said he is looking forward to spending time with his family and pursuing personal interests.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

