Old Town Clovis Farmers Market has taken an artsy turn

Several years ago we started ArtHop at the Farmers Market on specific nights.
This year, we have made it part of the Market every Friday night and we have more than 50 artists who rotate each evening. This is a great opportunity to support our local artists. There is a wide variety of crafters, photographers, artists, authors and more. You’ll find the artists lining 4th Street at Woodworth Avenue.
For me, it has been a great opportunity to support local artists by purchasing gifts for friends and family. My favorite purchase was a huge mug molded in the shape of a skull and painted by Bret Bayley. It was a gift to my husband for Father’s Day along with a Keurig Coffee Maker for his desk. Brett also makes planters and other items. You’ll find him on Etsy and Instagram under Hecho_por_Sego.
So, while it is hot during the summer, these artists come out each Friday evening to peddle their wares and we ask that you support them. Here are just a few of our artists: Natalie Wilkinson, watercolor, mixed media and hand-lettering; Debbie Graeber, Tree of Life Pendants, found at mytwistedtreeshop.etsy.com; Sylvia Gamble and Kathy Adolph with repurposed antiques; Pedro Urena with Fresno and Clovis souvenirs; and Gar Denton with lovely landscapes in oil and acrylic.
The Friday Night Farmers Market, now in its 28th year, is the largest Farmers Market in the Central Valley. It is a Certified Market, which means that each grower has a Certified Producers Certificate from the Department of Agriculture in their home county. This guarantees that you are buying directly from the grower. There are 30 growers with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to purchase.
Our growers love to talk about what they grow and have favorite recipes they love to share.
There are many vendors on hand where you can purchase soaps and lotions, snacks, clothes, handbags, candles and more; learn about solar panels, insurance services and even get a quick adjustment from a local chiropractor.
Kids can ride a pony, jump in a bounce house, make their own pressed buttons they can take home, and get a glitter tattoo. We often have car clubs displaying their vintage and hot rod cars.
And then there is all the food — the specialty and gourmet section with roasted corn on the cob, kettle korn, shave ice, coffee drinks and fresh roasted coffee beans, Fresno State ice cream and frozen bananas, churros and fritters, fresh baked breads and pastries, Mediterranean dips and pita chips.
Our entrée vendors feature individual fire roasted pizzas, tri-tip sandwiches, corn dogs and garlic fries, rice bowls and fresh Thai salads, lemonade and lots of great Mexican food.
This time of year we have two sayings: “What are you doing Friday Night?” and “Lettuce Turnip the Beet in Old Town Clovis.” (We have T-shirts for sale with that slogan.) Stop by between 5:30 and 9 every Friday night until Sept. 29.
Carole Lester is the executive director of Clovis B.O.O.T. She can be reached at carole@oldtownclovis.org.
