Building a future of dreams

When you look at 6-year-old Fernando, you see a boy who lives his life to the fullest. It was proven yesterday when he was surprised with a playset — complete with a slide and set of swings — in the backyard of his home in Clovis.
The youngster adorned an ear-to-ear grin as he climbed the ladder to enter a clubhouse that overlooked a crowd of nearly 30 volunteers. But under his armor of courage, Fernando is living with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
It was a story that sounded familiar to Eric Newman, a survivor of pediatric cancer who founded Roc Solid Foundation.
The Virginia-based nonprofit organization builds hope for children and their families dealing with pediatric cancer. At age 25, Newman organized a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia. Needless to say, the inaugural “Night for the Fight” was a success. He was inspired to continue helping children diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
The flagship program, Play It Forward, includes building playsets for children (ages 1 to 8) and redesigning bedrooms for tweens and teenagers.
“Play is the one thing that we never had to be taught to do,” Newman said. “Giving the gift of play back to a child is probably the most rewarding part of it.”
When Barbara Brandon, vice president of D.W. Investments (also known as Wienerschnitzel), heard about Roc Solid Foundation, she felt compelled to bring Newman and his team to the Central Valley. Roc Solid Foundation has been partnering with the Galardi Group, the founders of Wienerschnitzel, for about 2 1/2 years, Newman said.
They were introduced to Fernando through Valley Children’s Healthcare.
Brandon said volunteers were employees and friends of employees who work at various locations of Wienerschnitzel in Clovis, Fresno and Bakersfield. They started volunteering at 9 a.m., finishing shortly before noon.
Fernando was also surprised by Josh Herrin, a professional motorcycle road racer from Glendale. The local superstar is one of 13 athletes who are part of “Team Weiner.”
Today, the journey continues for Newman and his team as they make their way to Southern California to surprise 4-year-old Chema and 2-year-old Michael with playsets.
