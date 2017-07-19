Clovis-born Chris Colfer will return to his hometown Tuesday to sign copies of the sixth and final book of his middle-grade reader series, “The Land of Stories.” The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday.
Clovis News

July 19, 2017 4:05 PM

‘Glee’ star/bestselling author Chris Colfer returns to hometown of Clovis for book tour

Clovis East graduate Chris Colfer is coming home to sign copies of “Worlds Collide,” the sixth and final book in his middle-grade reader series “The Land of Stories.”

Fans of the “Glee” actor and New York Times bestselling author have just a few more days to purchase tickets to the Clovis stop on his book tour.

The event will include a reading by Colfer, an audience Q&A session, “The Land of Stories” trivia, a costume contest and prizes. It will be held at 2 p.m. at Mercedes Edwards Theater on Tuesday, July 25.

To get in, fans must purchase the new book for $19.99 by Saturday at Petunia’s Place bookstore, 6027 N Palm Ave., Fresno.

The autographed copies will include a raffle ticket for a drawing to win an exclusive meet-and-greet session with Colfer at the end of the show. Fans in costume will receive an extra raffle ticket.

For additional tickets to the event, fans can purchase one of the other books in “The Land of Stories” series, which is being made into a movie.

