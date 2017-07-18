Let’s never see a world without the humble bee

A bee flies near an almond bloom on Feb. 28 at a Harris Farms almond orchard in Chowchilla. Häagen-Dazs helps consumers learn about honey bees and how planting bee-friendly, drought-tolerant hedgerows around orchards can help create pollinator habitats for local crops through sustainable agricultural practices. Silvia Flores/Fresno Bee file photo sflores@fresnobee.com