Wit’s End offers monthly vintage flea markets for antique and home decor hunters

Long before airlines started charging for additional bags, Sheila Hollender collected vintage suitcases from her uncle’s antique store in Manchester, Iowa, and filled them with treasures to rediscover when she opened them back home in Clovis.
After buying and selling her carefully curated goodies at local antique markets, it was only natural for Hollender and her husband, Dan, to open their own shop.
Wit’s End Antique and Vintage Marketplace opened on Clovis Rodeo weekend in April 2014 and is known for holding monthly vintage flea markets every third Saturday in the shop’s parking lot at 1433 Tollhouse Road at Sunnyside Avenue. The shop is tucked away in between El Pueblito restaurant and Peacock Market. The monthly event runs from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“Over the holidays and for our anniversary date during the flea market we offer additional festivities including food, live music and giveaways,” said Sheila Hollender.
Dozens of rotating vendors fill 30 spaces during the monthly Vintage Flea Market, specializing in antique, vintage, collectible, repurposed and redesigned items.
The shop also features regular in-store dealers, including Rust & Dust, Sunny’s Vintage Addiction, Vintage @ Heart, and Tyler Mackey Designs.
“We pride ourselves on the fact that each of our dealers/vendors offer something unique and different,” Hollender said. “Tyler helps customers’ visions come to life with custom furniture, cabinet and wall creations as well as beautiful silk floral arrangements.”
Wit’s End was among the first “Old Town Extension” shops on Tollhouse to embrace a union of traditional antiques with reimagined vintage, industrial, salvaged and painted inventory, Hollender said.
“Dan and I have always enjoyed bringing antique/vintage pieces back to life, whether back to their natural state or to an envisioned redesign,” she said.
Wit’s End dealers can often be seen in the shop, reorganizing and restocking their space.
“You could come in here next week and it would all look different,” Hollender said.
Wit’s End Antique and Vintage Marketplace is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is (559) 905-3674. It can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/witsendclovisca.
Wit’s End Antique & Vintage Marketplace will holds this month’s flea market this Saturday, July 15, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
