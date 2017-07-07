The fire along Auberry Road burned down a home and torched 91 acres of brush.
Clovis News

July 07, 2017 11:50 AM

Fire that destroyed home on Auberry Road is now 95 percent contained

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

A fire that destroyed a home and outbuildings north of Clovis on Wednesday is 95 percent contained, Fresno County Fire officials said Friday.

The fire downed power lines, diverted traffic and scorched 91 acres of grass and brush around a home in the 16000 block of Auberry Road, near the Clovis landfill and Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club.

The fire was initially reported about 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.

There was one minor firefighter injury, said Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, he said.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

