Local peace officers association awards $1,000 scholarships to two Clovis High grads

Two Clovis High School graduates, Hannah Ravizza and Antonio Borjas, were among 15 local students presented with $1,000 scholarships Wednesday from the National Latino Peace Officers Association Fresno County.
The students were selected from more than 100 applicants throughout Fresno County based on their GPAs, community service and essays about what their family means to them.
“Some of the students were involved in their school governing boards, athletic programs and volunteer community programs. The essays were very touching and it was difficult to select 15 from a large amount of great essays,” said NLPOA Fresno President Ruben Diaz.
The scholarships were funded by the association’s golf tournament. Several of the students will attend Fresno State in the fall, with the others attending colleges and universities throughout the United States.
The 15 recipients are:
Jocelyn Alvarez, Kerman High School
Karla Barerra, Mendota High School
Antonio Borjas, Clovis High School
Mayahuel Garcia, Edison High School
Daisy Landeros-Loera, Orange Cover High School
Federico Madera, Coalinga High School
Allynn Martinez, Fowler High School
Crystal Martinez, Reedley High School
Jasmin Montanez, Orange Cover High School
Yasmin Olvera, Riverdale High School
Maria Perez, Tranquillity High School
Hannah Ravizza, Clovis High School
Sydney Rivera, Kingsburg High School
Ashton Salinas, Hoover High School
Eileen Zapien, Parlier High School
▪ Details: www.fresnonlpoa.org
