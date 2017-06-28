The National Latino Peace Officers Association awarded $1,000 scholarships to 15 local students at a luncheon Wednesday hosted in conjunction with the Fresno Grizzlies. From left are Clovis High graduate Hannah Ravizza, NLPOA Fresno President Ruben Diaz and Clovis High graduate Antonio Borjas.
The National Latino Peace Officers Association awarded $1,000 scholarships to 15 local students at a luncheon Wednesday hosted in conjunction with the Fresno Grizzlies. From left are Clovis High graduate Hannah Ravizza, NLPOA Fresno President Ruben Diaz and Clovis High graduate Antonio Borjas. Provided by Ruben Diaz
Clovis News

June 28, 2017 4:23 PM

Local peace officers association awards $1,000 scholarships to two Clovis High grads

The Clovis Independent

Two Clovis High School graduates, Hannah Ravizza and Antonio Borjas, were among 15 local students presented with $1,000 scholarships Wednesday from the National Latino Peace Officers Association Fresno County.

The students were selected from more than 100 applicants throughout Fresno County based on their GPAs, community service and essays about what their family means to them.

“Some of the students were involved in their school governing boards, athletic programs and volunteer community programs. The essays were very touching and it was difficult to select 15 from a large amount of great essays,” said NLPOA Fresno President Ruben Diaz.

The scholarships were funded by the association’s golf tournament. Several of the students will attend Fresno State in the fall, with the others attending colleges and universities throughout the United States.

The 15 recipients are:

Jocelyn Alvarez, Kerman High School

Karla Barerra, Mendota High School

Antonio Borjas, Clovis High School

Mayahuel Garcia, Edison High School

Daisy Landeros-Loera, Orange Cover High School

Federico Madera, Coalinga High School

Allynn Martinez, Fowler High School

Crystal Martinez, Reedley High School

Jasmin Montanez, Orange Cover High School

Yasmin Olvera, Riverdale High School

Maria Perez, Tranquillity High School

Hannah Ravizza, Clovis High School

Sydney Rivera, Kingsburg High School

Ashton Salinas, Hoover High School

Eileen Zapien, Parlier High School

▪  Details: www.fresnonlpoa.org

