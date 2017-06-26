Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee attendees were offered samples of peaches, plums, nectarines, pluots and more, which they could then purchase from the growers.
Clovis News

June 26, 2017

Scenes from the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee

The Clovis Independent

The 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee welcomed hundreds of attendees on June 24 to explore all things peachy. The event, held at MOA Oasis Garden in Clovis, featured fruit tasting and sales, fresh fruit pies and menus full of stone fruit-infused entrees from local food vendors, farm tours, a Japanese tea ceremony and a kids craft station. Good Medicine provided live music throughout the evening.

