Scenes from the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee

Ampersand Ice Cream’s menu featured stone fruit flavors such as black pepper plum sorbet, nectarine and sage and peaches and cream.
Frank Sipes sings during a performance by Good Medicine, a band whose members hail from North Fork, Mariposa and Fresno.
Olivia Land, 2, and her brother Gavin Land, 8, paint flowerpots at the Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee kids craft station on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Ruthie Roseman, 5, and her father Jesse Roseman create bouquets of flowers at the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee on June 24, 2017.
Local food trucks featured menu items incorporating stone fruit like peaches and nectarines at the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee.
Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee attendees were offered samples of peaches, plums, nectarines, pluots and more, which they could then purchase from the growers. A bag that could hold two to three pounds cost $5; a larger bag cost $10.
Claire Lemire leads Coco, a miniature horse, on a farm tour.
Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee got to choose from dozens of varieties of freshly picked stone fruit for purchase.
Abigail Paxton offers samples of her mother’s jams and jellies at the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee at MOA Oasis Gardens in Clovis on June 24, 2017.
Annette Paxton demonstrates peach canning at the Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee.
Ampersand Ice Cream served frozen, stone fruit-flavored dessert at the 10th annual Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee, like this mini scoop of Black Pepper Plum.
Stone fruit-infused water cooled off guests at the Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee on June 24, 2017.
