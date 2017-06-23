Clovis’ Bandit’s Buddies Rescue in need of a new home

The term “fancy” and all that’s associated with it doesn’t seem to be Sandy Polly’s style.
The founder of Bandit’s Buddies Rescue has made the plight of the underdog her own personal mantra of sorts, helping to save homeless pooches from kill shelters since she first established the local nonprofit in 2009.
“I’ve had dogs on the property for the past 20 years,” Polly said of her unexpected vocation as a dog rescuer. “We average anywhere from one to 10 animals a weekend. I don’t keep score — I just try to help them.”
Named in honor of her Border Collie mix rescue-turned best friend, Bandit, the rescue finds suitable fosters and adoptive homes for its crew of dogs, with adoption events held every weekend from noon to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, located at 470 Shaw Ave., Clovis.
It’s been a year since The Clovis Independent first highlighted Polly’s work, and the story’s title and overarching theme of “Saving Bandit’s buddies” still rings true — but the context has changed.
The nonprofit’s rental property has been sold, leaving Polly and the 50 animals currently housed in the residence in need of a place to relocate before Monday, July 10.
“I don’t have anything fancy or nice because I’ve dedicated my life to these critters. I don’t have much to pack,” she said. “We need a place to go, whether it be rent or buy. We’ve already secured the kennels; I just need somewhere to put them.”
About 75 percent of Polly’s personal income goes to properly running Bandit’s Buddies Rescue. The animals in her care receive alterations, microchips, vaccinations, full vetting, grooming and other healthcare services that can run upwards of thousands of dollars. Adoption fees, however, cost new owners $50 to $200.
Polly’s applied to several rental facilities, but understands that finding a space in a dog-friendly neighborhood to accommodate so many animals can be a challenge. That’s where the community’s help comes in.
Bandit’s Buddies Rescue has set a goal of reaching $20,000 to assist with any and all of the following for the move: a down payment on a property, first and last month deposit to secure a rental and the purchase of a large cargo van that can safely transport Polly and her “children” to their new safe haven.
Fosters willing to take in some of the dogs, as well as monetary donations are welcome — no amount is too small.
Follow along with Bandit’s Buddies Rescue at on Facebook, and make donations to its crowdfunding effort here.
