13 Clovis students secure Kiwanis scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis held a luncheon June 14 at Classic Catering to honor the scholarship recipients for 2017. Back row from left are Julio Puentes, Clovis Adult Education; Michael Musgrove, Clovis Adult Education; Pavel Novik, Gateway High School; Jesus Mendoza, Gateway High School; and Rylan Greenlee, Clovis East. Front row from left are Neng Lee, Clovis Adult Education; Samantha Diaz, Clovis Online; Cheyanne Rushing, Gateway High School; Alyssa Rivera, Clovis West; and Kathy Chu, Buchanan. Farin Montañez/The Clovis Indepedent