The Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis held a luncheon June 14 at Classic Catering to honor the scholarship recipients for 2017. Back row from left are Julio Puentes, Clovis Adult Education; Michael Musgrove, Clovis Adult Education; Pavel Novik, Gateway High School; Jesus Mendoza, Gateway High School; and Rylan Greenlee, Clovis East. Front row from left are Neng Lee, Clovis Adult Education; Samantha Diaz, Clovis Online; Cheyanne Rushing, Gateway High School; Alyssa Rivera, Clovis West; and Kathy Chu, Buchanan.
Clovis News

June 14, 2017 2:21 PM

13 Clovis students secure Kiwanis scholarships

By Farin Montanez

The Clovis Independent

The journey to high school graduation can come in many forms.

From Clovis West’s Alyssa Rivera, a top student who earned a full-ride Smittcamp Family Honors College scholarship to Fresno State, to Neng Lee, who entered the English as a Second Language program at Clovis Adult Education and went on to graduate from the school’s nursing program, Clovis students from all walks of life were honored by the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis on Wednesday for their separate routes to higher education.

“Not everyone takes the same path in their education; some go to online school and others go back to school to earn their high school diploma later in life … ,” said Kiwanis scholarship chair Rochelle Latona. “Clovis Unified supports all types of education.”

And the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis supports the students who require different types of learning, she explained.

The local service club awarded five $1,000 scholarships and eight $500 scholarships to students who excelled in character and in the classroom. Recipients were nominated by their teachers and counselors; finalists were personally interviewed by the Kiwanis scholarship committee.

Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis Scholarship recipients

Neng Lee, Clovis Adult Education

Michael Musgrove, Clovis Adult Education

Julio Puentes, Clovis Adult Education

Kathy Chu, Buchanan

Rylan Greenlee, Clovis East

Kelly Nola, Clovis North

Samantha Diaz, Clovis Online

Alyssa Rivera, Clovis West

Pavel Novik, Gateway High School

Jesus Mendoza, Gateway High School

Cheyanne Rushing, Gateway High School

