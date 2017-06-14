13 Clovis students secure Kiwanis scholarships

The journey to high school graduation can come in many forms.
From Clovis West’s Alyssa Rivera, a top student who earned a full-ride Smittcamp Family Honors College scholarship to Fresno State, to Neng Lee, who entered the English as a Second Language program at Clovis Adult Education and went on to graduate from the school’s nursing program, Clovis students from all walks of life were honored by the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis on Wednesday for their separate routes to higher education.
“Not everyone takes the same path in their education; some go to online school and others go back to school to earn their high school diploma later in life … ,” said Kiwanis scholarship chair Rochelle Latona. “Clovis Unified supports all types of education.”
And the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis supports the students who require different types of learning, she explained.
The local service club awarded five $1,000 scholarships and eight $500 scholarships to students who excelled in character and in the classroom. Recipients were nominated by their teachers and counselors; finalists were personally interviewed by the Kiwanis scholarship committee.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis Scholarship recipients
Neng Lee, Clovis Adult Education
Michael Musgrove, Clovis Adult Education
Julio Puentes, Clovis Adult Education
Kathy Chu, Buchanan
Rylan Greenlee, Clovis East
Kelly Nola, Clovis North
Samantha Diaz, Clovis Online
Alyssa Rivera, Clovis West
Pavel Novik, Gateway High School
Jesus Mendoza, Gateway High School
Cheyanne Rushing, Gateway High School
Comments