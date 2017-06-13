Have a car? Help a cancer patient

Letter to the Editor
One of the toughest challenges cancer patients face is getting to and from treatment. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to public transportation. Some may be too ill to drive, or have no family members who can help with all their transportation needs. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients are unable to receive regular treatment. And even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there.
The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteer drivers, especially in the rural areas, willing to donate their passenger seat to transport cancer patients to and from their treatment through the Road To Recovery program.
All you need is a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle, and proof of insurance. Drivers must be 18 to 84 years old and have a good driving record. The Society conducts background checks on all drivers and provides free online training.
As a volunteer driver, I can attest that the patients aren’t the only ones to benefit from this program. It’s a great feeling to know that I’m literally giving someone a ride that is helping to save their life.
Please help: 800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/volunteer.
Mickey Jones
Volunteer Driver
American Cancer Society
Dunlap, CA
