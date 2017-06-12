Clovis City Council turns to familiar face as new city manager

The Clovis City Council removed the interim label off Luke Serpa’s title Monday night, naming him city manager.
Serpa’s appointment, confirmed in a 5-0 vote, is effective beginning July 1. A contract is expected to be approved at a City Council meeting next week.
Serpa was named interim city manager in December, following the retirement of Robert Woolley, who had been city manager for six years.
Serpa, 55, was previously the city’s public utilities director. He joined the city staff in 2005 and served eight years as assistant public utilities director. He also was interim director of that department after Mike Leonardo left in 2012, and was named to the job permanently in 2013.
Before working for Clovis, Serpa worked 17 years with Cal Fire and three years with the Regional Water Quality Control Board.
Serpa graduated from Fresno State in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He and wife Kathy have lived in Clovis since 1986 and they have two sons in college.
