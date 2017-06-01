Clovis Unified athletes prepare for this weekend’s state track meet

From left: Clovis East coach Jim Farmer and hurdler Alessandra Quisado; Clovis North coach Rich Brazil and pole vaulter/sprinter Brooke Tjerrild; Clovis High coach Bill Buettner and high jumper Alexis Vincent-Walker; Clovis West coach Chuck Anderson and pole vaulter Elizabeth Funk; and Buchanan coach Brian Weaver and shot put and discus thrower Jacob Wilson. Farin Montañez/The Clovis Independent