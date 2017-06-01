Clovis Unified athletes prepare for this weekend’s state track meet

Alessandra Quisado will be a lone Timberwolf at the CIF State Track & Field Championships this weekend at Buchanan High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The sophomore hurdler is the only athlete from Clovis East to make it to state.
With a personal — and school — record of 15.11 seconds under her belt, she’ll run in lane 2 in the second preliminary heat of the 100-meter hurdles just after 6 p.m. Friday.
This week, she has been keeping her workouts easy and focusing more on preparing mentally for the race.
“It’s pretty easy to check out at this point after six months of running and two weeks of rest,” she told the Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis during a recent luncheon.
Her pre-race ritual includes picturing herself soaring over the 10 hurdles in her path.
“Before I start, I just pray and I stay in the block and I kind of look out and imagine myself finishing and just concentrate,” she said.
Clovis High junior Alexis Vincent-Walker also looks to God before sailing over the high jump pole at heights up to 5-feet-8-inches — her PR. This is her third year making it to the state championships in the event.
“I usually pray before I start and, once I get toward the bigger meets, I always wear my froggy socks,” she said.
Vincent-Walker recently strained some ligaments in her ankle, but said it won’t stop her from giving it her all during the high jump preliminary event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday.
“I’m trying to get through, get to the state meet, go all out and then recover over the summer,” she said.
Clovis North pole vaulter Brooke Tjerrild shares Vincent-Walker’s love for crazy socks during competition. She also carries a snack with her for an extra sugar boost.
“I always eat applesauce before every jump,” she said.
The senior is currently ranked second in the state for girls pole vaulting. She won the Central Section two weekends ago on the Veterans Memorial Stadium runway with a personal best 13-feet-5-inches. She’ll continue her athletic career next year at Cal Poly.
Girls pole vaulting preliminary event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday. Tjerrild is also part of Clovis North’s 4x100-meter relay team, which will run in lane 7 of heat two of the preliminary event just after 5 p.m.
Clovis West sophomore Elizabeth Funk is ranked 10th in the state in pole vault, with a PR of 12-feet-6 inches. She’s had light workouts this week and planned to take Thursday off to rest.
“I try my best to stay relaxed and I always pray before every jump,” she said.
Buchanan senior Jacob Wilson’s pre-meet routine is a little different.
“I like to watch ‘Rocky IV’ — that’s the good one with the big German guy. That gets me in the mindset for throwing,” he said. “I also go to Teriyaki Don — extra chicken and extra steak.”
Wilson comes from a family of athletes and will follow in his father’s footsteps next year, throwing shot put, discus and hammer for UCLA. He’s ranked top in the state in shot put with a PR of 66-feet-6 1/2 -inches and third in discus with a PR of 195-feet-1-inch.
He has a bit of a rivalry with his cousin, Clovis High senior Jonah Wilson.
“I always hope that I beat him, but I also hope that he does his best,” Jacob said.
Jonah threw 221-feet-5-inches in the discus in April, smashing the state record by 7 feet.
“But that doesn’t mean he’s going to get me at the state meet,” Jacob said with a smile.
The following Clovis Unified track and field athletes will compete in qualifying events Friday in hopes of making it into Saturday’s championship events:
Buchanan
Haley Abirached, girls triple jump
Cari Acosta, girls shot put and discus
Haley Barham, girls pole vault
Shelby Daniele, girls 100-meter dash
Amanda Dolberg, girls 1600-meter run
Sydney Fox, girls 3200-meter run
Hayden Hansen, boys 1600-meter run
Meagen Lowe, girls 3200-meter run
Katie Nili, girls 1600-meter run
Corie Smith, girls 3200-meter run
Girls 4x100-meter relay: Jaiden Jones, Victoria Nardella, Shelby Daniele, Logan Winter, Aleeza Hassen, Mareesa Gatzua
Clovis High
Pardeep Kandola, boys 1600-meter run
Andrew Scherf, boys 800-meter run
Jonah Wilson, shot put and discus
Jake Woods, boys 300-meter hurdles
Girls 4x400 meter relay: Julia Hardwick, Trinity Portillo, Alyceann Pointer, Megan Dean, Kesha Mcdermott, Mckenna Lewis
Clovis North
Danae Manibog, girls 400-meter dash, 200-meter dash
Blayney Dolan, girls 1600-meter run
Kurtis Kobzeff, boys 200-meter dash
Shomari Somerville, boys triple jump
Jacob Veres, boys high jump
Girls 4x100 meter relay: Rachel Rucker, Chloe Sharp, Danae Manibog, Brooke Tjerrild, Ashtyn Adams, Elleyse Wheaton
Clovis West
Christian Paulino, boys triple jump
Briana Robles, girls discus
CIF State Track & Field Championships
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Buchanan High School
Friday
3 p.m., field qualifying events; 5 p.m., track qualifying events. General admission: $10, children 5+, students, seniors 65+ $7; parking: $5, RVs: $10.
Saturday
4:30 p.m., field qualifying events; 6 p.m., track qualifying events; General admission: $12, children 5+, students, seniors 65+ $8. Parking: $5, RVs: $10.
