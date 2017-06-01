Jenna Prandini, a Clovis native who competed in the 200-meter dash at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will be honored with the National Recognition Award on Saturday, June 10 at the Clovis Community Awards Gala.
Clovis News

June 01, 2017 10:08 AM

Tickets on sale for Clovis Community Awards Gala

For The Clovis Independent

Two outstanding Clovis residents will be inducted into the the Clovis Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 10 at the 42nd annual Clovis Community Awards Gala.

Inductees include longtime Clovis Unified educator Harold L. Woods, whom Woods Elementary School is named after, and Cora Shipley, owner of Hearts Delight and Scoops, Soups & More in Old Town Clovis.

The following six people will also be honored at the event:

Friend of Youth Award – Kaden Ferretti

Service To Our Veterans Award – Alan Fry

Spirit of Clovis Award – Don Shroyer, Ed.D, the Business Organization of Old Town

National Recognition Award – Jenna Prandini

Clovis Firefighter of the Year – Greg Adams

Clovis Police Officer of the Year – Curtis Shurtliff

Reception will begin at 6:30pm, with dinner served at 7:15 p.m. in Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.clovishalloffame.org or by calling Teri Ann Spraetz at (559) 779–7194.

