Tickets on sale for Clovis Community Awards Gala

Two outstanding Clovis residents will be inducted into the the Clovis Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 10 at the 42nd annual Clovis Community Awards Gala.
Inductees include longtime Clovis Unified educator Harold L. Woods, whom Woods Elementary School is named after, and Cora Shipley, owner of Hearts Delight and Scoops, Soups & More in Old Town Clovis.
The following six people will also be honored at the event:
Friend of Youth Award – Kaden Ferretti
Service To Our Veterans Award – Alan Fry
Spirit of Clovis Award – Don Shroyer, Ed.D, the Business Organization of Old Town
National Recognition Award – Jenna Prandini
Clovis Firefighter of the Year – Greg Adams
Clovis Police Officer of the Year – Curtis Shurtliff
Reception will begin at 6:30pm, with dinner served at 7:15 p.m. in Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.clovishalloffame.org or by calling Teri Ann Spraetz at (559) 779–7194.
