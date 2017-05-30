Who will Clovis Unified’s school board choose as the district’s new superintendent?
Clovis News

May 30, 2017 12:27 PM

Who will be Clovis Unified’s new superintendent? The answer may come tonight

By Farin Montañez

fmontanez@clovisindependent.com

The new leader of Clovis Unified School District is expected to be announced this evening following a 5 p.m. special meeting of the district’s governing board, officials said Tuesday.

The board met twice over Memorial Day weekend to continue the month-and-a-half long statewide search for the district’s new superintendent, officials said.

Longtime superintendent Janet Young is set to retire June 30. A search for her successor included focus group meetings with parents, community leaders and employees, along with gathering feedback from the community both online and in one-on-one conversations, district officials said.

