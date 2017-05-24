T-Wolves inspire the future

The entire Clovis East area celebrated Wolfpack Pride this morning as graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade through their former schools.
In the inaugural Clovis East Graduation Walk, the Timberwolves strolled through a sea of blue and green pompoms and eager high fives from Reyburn Intermediate students. Then they hopped onto Clovis Unified school buses — perhaps for the last time as students — and visited one of Clovis East’s seven feeder elementary schools: Boris, Fancher Creek, Freedom, Miramonte, Oraze, Reagan and Temperance-Kutner.
“Our district and school’s theme this year is ‘Honoring our Past … Inspiring the Future,’ and this fits right in,” said Clovis East activities director Sarah Burress. “The Class of 2017 wants to celebrate and share this special milestone with the entire Clovis East Area.”
It was a chance to thank their former teachers and encourage younger students to graduate from high school. Clovis Unified had a 96 percent graduation rate last year, compared to the state average of 83 percent.
