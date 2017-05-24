Clovis East High School’s graduating seniors walk in a parade through Reyburn Intermediate School, encouraging younger students to focus on graduation.
Clovis East High School’s graduating seniors walk in a parade through Reyburn Intermediate School, encouraging younger students to focus on graduation. Farin Montañez/The Clovis Independent
Clovis East High School’s graduating seniors walk in a parade through Reyburn Intermediate School, encouraging younger students to focus on graduation. Farin Montañez/The Clovis Independent

Clovis News

T-Wolves inspire the future

By Farin Montañez

fmontanez@fresnobee.com

May 24, 2017 2:16 PM

The entire Clovis East area celebrated Wolfpack Pride this morning as graduating seniors donned their caps and gowns to parade through their former schools.

In the inaugural Clovis East Graduation Walk, the Timberwolves strolled through a sea of blue and green pompoms and eager high fives from Reyburn Intermediate students. Then they hopped onto Clovis Unified school buses — perhaps for the last time as students — and visited one of Clovis East’s seven feeder elementary schools: Boris, Fancher Creek, Freedom, Miramonte, Oraze, Reagan and Temperance-Kutner.

“Our district and school’s theme this year is ‘Honoring our Past … Inspiring the Future,’ and this fits right in,” said Clovis East activities director Sarah Burress. “The Class of 2017 wants to celebrate and share this special milestone with the entire Clovis East Area.”

It was a chance to thank their former teachers and encourage younger students to graduate from high school. Clovis Unified had a 96 percent graduation rate last year, compared to the state average of 83 percent.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River 4:04

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River
Vegetable chopper? Weed cutter? Watch what a SLO magician can do with a deck of cards 1:04

Vegetable chopper? Weed cutter? Watch what a SLO magician can do with a deck of cards
Trying to pick a winning horse at The Big Fresno Fair? First tip ... have fun! 1:33

Trying to pick a winning horse at The Big Fresno Fair? First tip ... have fun!

View More Video