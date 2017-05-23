Celebrate Older Americans Month

With Memorial Day on the horizon, May is the perfect month to honor and celebrate the number of past and current older adults who have contributed to the success of the United States. They have experienced hardships during the Great Depression; they have fought for our freedom during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War; they have marched with Martin Luther King, Jr.; and they have lived through dozens of national tragedies.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy and several members of the National Council of Senior Citizens designated May as Senior Citizens Month — the prelude to Older Americans Month.
The 2017 theme for Older Americans Month is “Age Out Loud,” designed by the Administration for Community Living.
According to the ACL, less than 17 million older adults had reached their 65th birthday when Older Americans Month was established nearly 55 years ago. But as of 2015, more than 47 million older adults are living and thriving in the U.S.
To highlight Older Americans Month, the West Fresno Family Resource Center and Brookdale Fresno are hosting events to educate, inform and inspire older adults. Take a look:
The Senior Health Fair
Brookdale Fresno is hosting the Senior Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 24. Located on Alluvial Avenue, the retirement community will highlight the numerous resources. Experts will also be available to guide older adults on their path to healthy aging.
“We will have 15 local vendors who specialize in services and products for seniors,” says Kelly Bustos, business development coordinator for Brookdale Fresno.
Local vendors include San Joaquin Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Clovis Senior Activity Center and Central Valley Medical Supplies. The executive chef at Brookdale Fresno will be showcasing a few of his healthy treats, Bustos added.
Location: Brookdale Fresno, 1715 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno
Details: (559) 298-4900
The Elder Care Symposium
The Elder Care Symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25 at Maxie L. Parks Community Center. It opens with a statement by Dr. William Dailey Jr., a professor of social sciences at Fresno City College.
The purpose is “to provide seniors and caregivers with vital knowledge and goals for healthy aging.” Discussions will focus on various topics. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging will share the programs and resources for older adults and caregivers.
For more than 35 years, the FMAAA has been connecting older adults to resources in the Central Valley. It was created through a collaboration with the City of Fresno, Fresno County and Madera County.
Robert Couto, owner of RC Nutrition Consulting, will talk about the Mediterranean diet and nutrition tips from 11 a.m. to noon. Couto recently earned his bachelor’s degree in Food and Nutritional Sciences from Fresno State.
Next, the Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will provide information about services including counseling and Medicare.
Finally, Dr. Robert Howk will discuss the role of the California Senior Legislature (CSL) at 1 p.m. Howk is an attorney and advisory council member for the FMAAA.
Location: West Fresno Family Resource Center at Maxie L. Parks Community Center, 1802 E. California Ave., Fresno
Details: (559) 621-2967
