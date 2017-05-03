It’s National Pet Month

May is National Pet Month — have you celebrated your pet yet? Here at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, pets are celebrated daily; but this month bears a reminder to all of us to embrace, appreciate and acknowledge the benefits that pets bring to our lives.
Do we like it when they wake us up at 3 a.m. because they have decided that it is mealtime? No.
Do we like it when our new puppy chews up our favorite shoe? Not so much.
Though, let’s be honest: maybe they really, really enjoyed the smell of our feet. I mean, who else is going to admit to that?
Okay, maybe not, but as much as they rely on us for food, shelter and love, we rely on them more than we may realize.
Companionship and unconditional love from a pet are, as cliché as it sounds, priceless. Pets bring smiles to our faces, consistency to our daily routines, company in times of loneliness, and they lend an ear or two when we need to talk about our day.
Pets can even provide health benefits, like reduced blood pressure; decreased depression, stress, and anxiety; and can boost immunity, especially in kids.
Every once in awhile, they mix things up, just to keep us on our feet, but what’s life without a few bends in the road? Long story short: we need pets as much as, if not more than, they need us.
We at Miss Winkles understand that not every lifestyle or household can accommodate a pet. If you can’t incorporate an animal in your home, don’t fret -- you can still benefit from their good vibes by visiting a local animal care facility and checking in on the adoptable pets. They’ll surely enjoy your company.
Intrigued? Stop by the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center soon — and bring your petting fingers for the kitty room!
For more information about the pets currently available for adoption, visit www.MissWinkles.com. Hours: Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Front desk: (559) 324-2465.
