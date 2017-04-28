Local drag racing team wins big in Vegas

The Central Valley Mopar Drag Pack Team trekked to the Mopars and Muscle Cars At The Strip event in Las Vegas, held April 20-23.
The odds in Vegas are always stacked against the players, but four out of nine local Mopar racers won big, coming home with cash in hand. In attendance at the three-day event, in which many of the racers entered multiple classes, were Mike Owen with his ’68 Dodge Dart; Mike Cunningham running a borrowed car as his ’64 Dodge Polara was down; Michael Cortez and his ’68 Dodge Dart GTS; Anthony DeMarco with his ’67 Dodge Dart; Adam Hinkle with his ’71 Dodge Demon; Norm Wethey with his ’69 Plymouth Road Runner; Jeff Roper with his ’64 Dodge Polara; Kenny Posey with his ’69 Dodge Dart; Kevin Posey with his ’71 Dodge Demon; and Mark “The Beav” Beavin and his ’72 Plymouth Duster.
Beavin, a newcomer to the group, hails from Mesa, Arizona, where he’d been racing for 30 years; he now calls Clovis home.
Beavin took home a win in the Pro class, Mike Cunningham took the win in Sports Compact, Mike Owen took runner up money in the Saturday Gambler and Anthony DeMarco got quarter-final money for the Pro class.
The group all pitted together and shared their racing stories as they went rounds. The drivers are already looking forward to next year’s attack on Vegas.
