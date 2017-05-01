Walk for wine, support pink

What is a Wine Walk? Walking in a vineyard? Walking around a winery? No, it’s the Old Town Clovis Wine Walk!
We joke about this, but it’s true: There is always something going on in Old Town Clovis.
Last weekend we had the Rodeo Parade and events. The prior weekend we put on our 2nd Annual Car Show, which was wonderful, and we will add it to our annual list of events. The estimated crowd was 25,000 people and 300 cars. We are gearing up for next year’s Car Show, scheduled for April 15, and we are sure this event will grow.
Next up is our spring Wine Walk, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. This is our seventh year and our 15th Wine Walk. The event has evolved over time to be one of our nicest affairs. Local and coastal wineries attend, many returning multiple times.
We have many of your favorites, including Peachy Canyon, Cass, Derby, Morovino, Vina Robles, Cardella, Toca Madera, 3 Oaks, Red Hauss, Farmers Fury, Agajanian and some new wineries we know you are going to love: Gary Kramer Guitar Cellars and Vina Vargas.
Food, music and a photo booth will round out the entertainment for the evening. Our Wine Shop will be busy selling wines from the wineries, so you can take home a bottle of the wine you liked most.
Our benefactor, Pink Heals, has helped us put on the event for the past 5 years. They bring out their Pink Fire Truck and Police Car, donated by Clovis Fire and Police Departments, reminding us that so many are touched by cancer. They are a grassroots organization, part of a national group called Guardian of the Ribbon/Pink Heals (go to pinkfiretrucks.org to learn more) and the national group was formed by firemen who partnered with public safety, local businesses and families to bring communities together. Each year the national group tours the nation up to 21 days at a time to drive the pink fire trucks and police cars into a mapped out trip to various cities as a visual reminder that people matter. We have been fortunate to host the national group twice in Fresno/Clovis. They don’t have any overhead above and beyond gas and maintenance for the vehicles and they donate what monies they raise in donations and sales of T-shirts to help serve that local community.
A new cause for the Fresno County Chapter of Pink Heals, one of three chapters in California, is for a local administrative assistant with Clovis Fire whose 5-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer.
Along with our donation from the Wine Walk on May 6, there are a few other events taking place on their behalf: May 11 with KSKS Country at Neighbors Tap House & Grill for the kick-off of the “Walk Two Miles in her Shoes” event, with Trey Tosh donating his time for acoustic guitar music and pink drinks. Jody Jo Mize, from KSKS Country (once herself a benefactor of Pink Heals support and now an active volunteer) is organizing activities. Upcoming are:
▪ Helping One Woman Dinner to honor the boy and his mother — 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 16 at DiCicco’s in Clovis. Dinner is $15 plus a donation of $10. There will be raffle prizes.
▪ Pink Out Fundraiser and Concert presented by KSKS Country — May 18 at Woodward Park. Cost is $5.
▪ Walk Two Miles in Her Shoes — 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 19 at Old Town Clovis Farmers Market. Entry costs $20.
Money from these events will go to directly to the mother to assist with medical and living expenses.
We look forward to seeing you in Old Town on May 6 at the Wine Walk and help us support Pink Heals. Be sure to check out their pink vehicles at the event and write the name of someone you know who has been touched by cancer.
Comments