Judy’s Donuts offers owners a taste of America at Willow and Nees

Donuts — and opportunity — drew husband and wife Thai Touch and Amy Sok to Clovis.
Touch’s uncle wanted to retire from running Judy’s Donuts at Willow and Nees avenues. So the young couple moved from Los Angeles and took over the shop.
That was three years ago. Touch and Sok put in long hours but say they’re happy. Nearby churches, schools and businesses provide a good base of customers, and the couple appreciates the possibilities that come with living in the United States.
They were both born in Cambodia.
“Here, it doesn’t matter if people are rich or people are poor. They can get the same freedom,” Sok said.
She takes care of customers, and her husband works with another baker to fill the shop’s glass cases with donuts, fritters, muffins and croissants. They’re made fresh each day, and customers can get warm donuts from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The shop produces 700 to 800 donuts daily Monday to Thursday and 2,000 donuts daily Friday to Sunday. Any extras are donated to the nearby Northside Christian Church.
Judy’s Donuts offers many choices. Donuts and twists have original, chocolate or maple glaze. Other donuts come plain, iced, jelly-filled or with sprinkles. There also are maple or chocolate bars, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, French crullers, and cream puff donuts filled with custard cream. Prices range from 90 cents to $1.50.
Designer donuts also are on the menu. Sok and Touch introduced them soon after taking over at Judy’s Donuts. The shop sells designer donuts with the following toppings: maple frosting and bits of bacon, chocolate frosting and chocolate M&M’s, chocolate frosting and pieces of Oreo cookies, and white frosting topped with colorful Fruit Loops.
The maple bacon donuts are $2.25, and the others are $1.50. Younger customers particularly seem to like the creativity — and taste — of the designer donuts.
Customers with a craving for croissants can choose from plain, cream cheese, ham and cheese, and strawberries and cream cheese. Prices range from $1.50 to $2.75.
Muffins sell for $1.50 and come in four flavors: blueberry, cream cheese, banana nut or chocolate chip.
To go with the donuts and other fare, Judy’s sells five kinds of coffee: hazelnut, French roast, Colombian, regular and decaf. The shop also offers a blended cappuccino drink, milk, sodas and other beverages.
While Touch and Sok are new to Clovis, they are well acquainted with the donut business. Sok’s parents run a donut shop in Los Angeles’ Chinatown — a business they started after immigrating from Cambodia. Sok, who’s now 26, was 13 when she and her family came to the United States.
Touch, 30, came from Cambodia five years ago to work with his brother at a donut shop in Burbank. He said he likes the independence of the work: “It’s freedom.”
The couple prefers Clovis to Los Angeles because there’s less traffic, a better business environment and affordable housing. “Clovis is a good area,” Sok said.
In fact, they’re looking for space to open a second donut shop in Clovis. The reason for expansion is simple, Touch said with a smile: “To make more money.”
Judy’s Donuts is at 1365 N. Willow Ave. The phone number is (559) 322-1951. Hours are 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday; and 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
