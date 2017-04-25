Clovis Community College claims conference title

Clovis Community College’s swim and dive team is crushing it.
Making school history, the women’s team earned its first conference championship in only its second season. The men’s team placed third at the conference.
To top it off, Tanner Davis, a Clovis East alumnus, earned the Male Swimmer of the Year title.
Davis took first in the 200y breaststroke on the final day of the finals, finishing a perfect sweep of golds in the 50-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke.
“I am very proud of our men’s and women’s swim and dive program,” said head coach Mark Bennett. “They have exhibited dedication and teamwork throughout the season. Our student-athletes have successfully reached many of their respective goals and continue to earn and break records. For the women to pull off a championship in only its second year is truly amazing.”
Bennett himself was named the 2017 Central Valley Conference Coach of the Year for both the men’s and women’s teams. He has 18 years of coaching experience in Virginia, Oregon and California.
The men’s and women’s teams competed against eight other community colleges April 20 through 22 in Merced.
The Crush women’s team outscored the reigning CVC champions, College of the Sequoias, by a total score of 1,434 to 1,264. Third place went to Laney College who scored 995.
The Crush men’s team scored 1,230 points, taking third just 39 points behind Merced College. College of the Sequoias took first.
Several Crush athletes are headed to the California Community College Athletic Association State Meet on May 4-6 in Los Angeles. Those expected to compete in the state meet include:
▪ Randi Berg (1-meter springboard diving)
▪ Andrew St. Germain (1-meter springboard diving, 3-meter springboard diving)
▪ Rylee Radke (500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle)
▪ Dante Ramos (500-yard freestyle, 1,650-yard freestyle, 200-yard fly)
▪ Tanner Davis (100-yard fly, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard breaststroke)
▪ Lauren Holden (500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard backstroke)
▪ Women’s 400-yard free relay (Holden, Radke, Nicole Bruno, Makenna LaBlue)
▪ Men’s 400-yard free relay (Davis, Luke Pfaunmiller, Ryan Martines, Nick Anderson)
Comments