Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of May 1: Krissy

Little Krissy has really come out of her shell at Miss Winkles.She’s a petite 2-year-old shepherd/hound mix, and she’s a new addition to our doggie playgroups. It can take Krissy a bit of time to adapt to a new place, but when she gets her bearings, she’s a loving little firecracker! She absolutely adores staff and is constantly looking to jump exuberantly into an open lap when she’s enjoying her playtime in the yard. After Krissy realized that dogs were here to be her friends, she became one of the most animated players. She accepts her furry doggie friends regardless of size, and is a bouncy and lively buddy to have in a play group.
Krissy would do best for older children due to her frolicsome and high-spirited nature. As a higher-energy and spontaneous player, Krissy makes a perfect family member for outgoing and active people and would love to find a family with a love for the outdoors who has plenty of time to run and play!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
