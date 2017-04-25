Green fleet: Clovis Police Department purchases additional electric motorcycles, cars

More Clovis Police officers are patrolling the city while watching their carbon footprint, thanks to the recent purchase of two Zero Electric motorcycles and two electric Ford Focus sedans.
The department unveiled the new electric vehicles last month, adding to the current electric fleet of five Zero motorcycles purchased in August 2014 — making it the largest fleet of the bikes in the United States.
The motorcycles allow officers to patrol streets, parks, bike paths, shopping centers and community events without polluting or generating noise. The electric Fords will be used by support staff to carry out their daily responsibilities in Fresno County, officials said.
All nine electric vehicles have been purchased using San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Public Benefit Grants instead of taxpayer dollars, officials said. To keep the money in town, Clovis Police purchased the bikes locally from Eckhaus Fleet and the cars from Future Ford of Clovis.
