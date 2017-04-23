Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of April 24: Kami

She’s exuberant at times, jubilant other times, and downright funny too. Kami shows off her athleticism and goofy side to us on a daily basis, with her tendencies to splash in her special water tub — yes, it’s just for her — or her ability to run and wrestle with her buddies. She makes the best faces when she plays.
Kami can be a little picky about her doggie buddies and particularly enjoys younger dogs who enjoy wrestling or resting together when they are tired. With Kami’s athletic side also comes her biggest challenge — she is able to jump 6-foot fences. She does do well inside, however, and has lived in a home where she was house trained.
At about 3 years old, she’s more than ready to meet her new family. She does know “sit,” and though she is a strong dog, she is doing well with her leash-training. Older children are great with Kami, but her exuberant nature makes her a bit too much for small children.
She adores playing and being around people more than anything, and is a friendly girl who can’t help but try and wiggle her way into your lap. She’s a beautiful soft-black color, with a white chest and white front paws that make her look like she’s wearing socks.
This sweet, big, border collie/pit bull blend can’t wait to find her family who will take her out for runs, walks or maybe even bike rides, who will snuggle her when she’s tired and play with her when she’s being a goofball!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
