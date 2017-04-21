Cowboys and Kids assemblies get Clovis students rarin’ to go to Clovis Rodeo

The 103rd Clovis Rodeo will be held next weekend and Clovis Unified students are ready to be entertained after getting a crash course in rodeo this week.
Elementary school students at eight campuses learned a few lessons in cowboy conduct — like show respect, make good choices and say ‘no’ to bullying — during Cowboys and Kids assemblies.
The children also learned the basic rules of various rodeo events so they can be active spectators at the Clovis Rodeo beginning with the PBR Bull Riding competition Thursday.
Test yourself on some of the rodeo trivia the kids learned, according to Janet Lemmons, who has been a Cowboys and Kids presenter for 15 years. (Scroll slowly; answers appear below.)
1. In team roping, two cowboys use a rope, called a lariat, to catch a steer. The _______ must catch the steer around the horns, head or neck, while the _______ must catch the steer by its two hind legs.
2. Barrel racing is primarily a rodeo event for women. Contestants must ride their horses in a _______ pattern around three 55-gallon drums.
3. In bull riding events, bulls have to buck for 8 seconds. The average bull will buck for a total of _______ minutes per year.
4. _________ is the only rodeo event that was developed solely for the rodeo arena and has no direct tie to ranch duties.
5. In bareback riding and saddle bronc riding events, up to _____ points can be awarded to the cowboy and _____ points can be awarded to the animal. A perfect score has never been done in the sport of rodeo in these two events.
103rd Clovis Rodeo
Thursday, April 27
6:30 p.m. PBR Bull Riding Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour and Joe Nichols concert; Rodeo Queen coronation will be held during intermission
Friday, April 28
5:30 p.m. Rodeo performances followed by Eli Young Band concert
Saturday, April 29
9:30 a.m. Clovis Rodeo Parade throughout Old Town Clovis
2 p.m. Rodeo performances followed by Coors Light After Party in the park
7:30 p.m. Clovis Rodeo Dance
Sunday, April 30
Tough Enough To Wear Pink Day
Noon Special Kids Rodeo in partnership with Break the Barriers
2 p.m. Final rodeo performances
Ongoing
Old West Art Show by Clovis Arts Guild in Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 4th St.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24-29; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30
For details and ticket prices, visit www.clovisrodeo.com.
Answer key
1. Header, heeler
2. Cloverleaf
3. 5
4. Bareback riding
5. 50, 50
