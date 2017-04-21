Clovis senior in the spotlight: Amy Hance

I was born in East Lansing, Michigan, where my dad worked in the dairy program at Michigan State University and my mother was a nurse. I have an older sister and a younger brother. Just before my 13th birthday, my family moved from Michigan to Clovis. It was quite a change for our family. The weather, the culture and the lifestyle were very different — all in the best way. I started eighth grade at Clark Intermediate and immediately felt comfortable with the open campus and laid-back atmosphere. Everyone was so nice and friendly.
After Clark, I attended Clovis High and was active in the marching band and other extracurricular activities. When I graduated, I wasn’t sure of my next step, so I started taking classes at Fresno City College. At the same time, I was working as an EMT-1 and really enjoyed helping others. I decided to become a paramedic and completed my training when I was 19 years old. I worked for American Ambulance and attended school part-time. After working as a paramedic, I had an opportunity to work at the Fresno County Coroner’s office as a Deputy Coroner. I then moved on to take a position with the City of Clovis and the Clovis Senior Center. During this time, I returned to college and completed my bachelor’s degree in Business.
Once at the City of Clovis, I knew I had found my home. I enjoyed working at the senior center immensely. My co-workers, volunteers, center participants and visitors made each day different and challenging. After a few years, I was promoted to transit supervisor and began and the task of learning about the transit industry. While transit supervisor, I achieved a long-time goal of earning a master’s degree in business. Clovis is fortunate to have the best trained, most professional group of bus drivers, dispatchers and administrative support staff at Clovis Transit. I am so proud to have worked with such a caring and dedicated group. It is easy to come to work when the people and passengers are so great.
Recently, I was promoted to general services manager and now oversee the Clovis Senior Activity Center, Clovis Transit and Clovis Recreation. I am fortunate to have a great deal of support while I transition into this new position. The next few years will be exciting as progress is made toward the building of a new transit hub and a brand new senior center. Working for the City of Clovis continues to be a tremendously rewarding experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute.
I live in Clovis with my husband, Brian. We have two adult kids and one fur-baby, Zoey. My daughter, Alyssa, is a junior at Fresno State University studying communications and French. My son Braydon, is serving in the US Army as an infantry paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, currently deployed to Afghanistan. I am an avid runner and in my spare time I like to read, quilt and volunteer.
Comments