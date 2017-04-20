Penning their futures

Twenty-three senior student-athletes in Clovis Unified School District signed Letters of Intent for colleges across the nation last week, promising to fill rosters at Boise State, Fresno State, California Baptist University and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, among others. Wearing their future colleges’ apparel, athletes celebrated at ceremonies as proud parents, coaches and friends cheered them on.
Buchanan High School
Katie January - softball, Drexel University
Matt McGrady - baseball, Fresno Pacific University
Clovis High School
Akash Dhothar - volleyball, Menlo College
Richard Trey Lake - volleyball, Menlo College
Keri Leake - volleyball, Boise State University
P.J. McDonough - water polo, California Baptist University
Nathan Nickeson - cross country, Fresno Pacific University
Trystn Vuori - water polo, Fresno State
Clovis East High School
Nicholas Clausen - water polo, California Institute of Technology
Jaylen Johnson - basketball, William Jessup University
Jocelyn Rodriguez - volleyball, San Francisco State University
Clovis North High School
Addison Aguilar - cross country/track and field, Tusculum University
Tristyn Bailey - soccer, California Baptist University
Chris Deloza - wrestling, Fresno State
John Halajian - wrestling, California Baptist University
Mark Halajian - wrestling, California Baptist University
Jordan Hansen - soccer, Fresno Pacific University
Nathaniel Holloway - wrestling, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Dani Humphrey - softball, Grayson College
Gabriel Logan - cross country/track and field, Savannah College of Arts and Design
Elizabeth Schulz - tennis, Carnegie Mellon University
Clovis West High School
Tyler Cotton - swimming, Colorado Mesa University
Allyson Musser - golf, Sonoma State University
