Clovis News

April 20, 2017 1:16 PM

Penning their futures

For The Clovis Independent

Twenty-three senior student-athletes in Clovis Unified School District signed Letters of Intent for colleges across the nation last week, promising to fill rosters at Boise State, Fresno State, California Baptist University and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, among others. Wearing their future colleges’ apparel, athletes celebrated at ceremonies as proud parents, coaches and friends cheered them on.

Buchanan High School

Katie January - softball, Drexel University

Matt McGrady - baseball, Fresno Pacific University

Clovis High School

Akash Dhothar - volleyball, Menlo College

Richard Trey Lake - volleyball, Menlo College

Keri Leake - volleyball, Boise State University

P.J. McDonough - water polo, California Baptist University

Nathan Nickeson - cross country, Fresno Pacific University

Trystn Vuori - water polo, Fresno State

Clovis East High School

Nicholas Clausen - water polo, California Institute of Technology

Jaylen Johnson - basketball, William Jessup University

Jocelyn Rodriguez - volleyball, San Francisco State University

Clovis North High School

Addison Aguilar - cross country/track and field, Tusculum University

Tristyn Bailey - soccer, California Baptist University

Chris Deloza - wrestling, Fresno State

John Halajian - wrestling, California Baptist University

Mark Halajian - wrestling, California Baptist University

Jordan Hansen - soccer, Fresno Pacific University

Nathaniel Holloway - wrestling, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Dani Humphrey - softball, Grayson College

Gabriel Logan - cross country/track and field, Savannah College of Arts and Design

Elizabeth Schulz - tennis, Carnegie Mellon University

Clovis West High School

Tyler Cotton - swimming, Colorado Mesa University

Allyson Musser - golf, Sonoma State University

