Flashback to the ’50s

Starting on Friday, find your way to Vintage Days at Fresno State. The festival runs Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 — as part of the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
The theme for 2017: Cruisin’ Through The ’50s. The festival covers a significant portion of Fresno State — in front of the Satellite Student Union, which is considered Maple Mall, to the Conley Art Building.
Each year, Vintage Days attracts more than 500,000 people. It combines social, cultural and recreational activities with the presence of nearly 40 booths and more than 100 vendors.
Vendors come from as far as Oregon, Arizona and Nevada to sell unique, homemade items.
The festival is organized, planned and led by students, said Shawna E. Blair, program and events coordinator for the Student Involvement Center.
Lead coordinators include 15 Fresno State students who volunteer their time throughout the year. Throughout the festival, there are about 350 volunteers who help with various areas. The planning process starts in September — seven months before the start of Vintage Days.
The planning committee meets on a weekly basis to exchange and establish ideas. In addition to a student director and student assistant director, there are eight committees: Concerts, Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media, Special Events, Boomtown, Kid’s Zone and Fresno State Spotlight.
Blair said she’s looking forward to watching students on the planning committee as they see their “hard work come to fruition.”
In 1974, along with the help of President Norman A. Baxter, Vintage Days was founded by a group of students who wanted to showcase the wonders of Fresno State. At first, Vintage Days launched as an open house — showcasing the various departments, as well as the schools and colleges. Today, the festival has evolved into a tradition for the community.
Concerts will be provided by artists like Nayte Joon, Light of Mine, Valkyrie Missile, Pyrograph, Lady Picture Show, DJ Burns, Letter 3, Don’t Tell Her That and Aubrey Road.
Local nonprofit organizations and businesses have also contributed to the festival: The Discovery Center, Double Play Pizza, Kings River Expeditions and Me-n-Ed’s Pizzeria
Highlights
▪ New in the SSU: The President’s Showcase of Excellence — the best practices, innovations and success stories of Fresno State — at 9 a.m. on the first day.
▪ With a huge emphasis on the arts, students will demonstrate glassblowing near the Conley Art Building. Demonstrations will continue for the entirety of the festival.
▪ The Beer & Wine Garden
▪ Meet Victor E. Bulldog III at the Beer & Wine Garden from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
▪ The Vintage Challenge, which includes a scavenger hunt, has students compete for prizes by completing obstacles. Prizes include gift cards to popular places like Six Flags Magic Mountain and Maya Cinemas Fresno.
▪ The Fresno State Tiny House Project, the 190-square-foot, eco-friendly home built by a team of construction management students.
▪ A performance by Los Danzantes de Aztlán launching the second day. Under the direction of Dr. Victor Torres, the dance company offer a spectacular and colorful expression of Mexican regional dances.
▪ Starting at 8 p.m. on the second day, a showing of “Back to the Future” will be displayed on an outdoor screen next to the SSU.
Vintage Days
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 21
(Note: The pancake breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the President’s Showcase of Excellence at 9 a.m.)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 22
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 23
Details: www.csufresno.edu/vintagedays
GET CONNECTED
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fsvintagedays
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fsvintagedays
Twitter: @fsvintagedays
Comments