Serving Clovis Unified has been an honor and my greater pleasure

Last Monday I announced my decision to retire from my role as Superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District at the conclusion of my current employment contract, June 30. While I absolutely love this District and its people, after a tremendous amount of thought and self-reflection, I have determined it is time to draw closure to my career with Clovis Unified after 38-plus years of service. I will retire holding the utmost admiration for our educational team, our students and our community.
Serving the students, staff and community of Clovis Unified School District has been the greatest honor of my life. Humbling, joyful and rewarding are the words that best describe my experience with Clovis Unified. As we always say, “it’s people, not programs, that make the positive difference.”
I believe in this philosophy because it is indeed the people in Clovis Unified, from the governing board to our more than 6,000 employees, who make our district so very special. In the same way, I have seen the positive difference made in our schools by a community who cares about its children and that is willing to invest and partner in the success of its schools.
I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Clovis Unified family and our work to uphold our high standards, our strong core values and our positive district culture. Each and every day I have been inspired by those who care deeply and give from their hearts to provide our students a positive and rewarding educational experience. Our entire educational team is outstanding, and I have been thrilled to see their accomplishments over the years.
As our district has grown to more than 42,400 students, I have been inspired by how our educational team continues to work collaboratively to make the academic achievement, graduation rates and student success the highest priority, all while building upon the foundation of excellence laid by our founding superintendent, the great Dr. Floyd B. Buchanan.
I have no doubt that the strong core values and high standards that have defined Clovis Unified throughout our history will remain alive and well far into the future with your ongoing support and partnership.
Governing board president Sandy Budd announced the board’s plan to immediately begin the selection process for the next superintendent of the Clovis Unified School District. It is the board’s intent to complete the hiring process before the conclusion of the current school year. Along the way, there will be opportunities for input from employees, parents and the community. In this way, our educational team, our students and our community will be provided an opportunity for a seamless transition into the future of our school district.
Finally, I extend my deepest gratitude to the governing board for granting me the privilege to work alongside the finest educational team in the nation to help our students be the best they can be in mind, body and spirit.
Thank you for your tremendous partnership and care. As Clovis Unified’s biggest fan, I will forever hold the people of the Clovis Unified School District and our community close to my heart.
