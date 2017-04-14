New Clovis general services director makes strides toward bettering the city

In her 22 years in Clovis government, Shonna Halterman has worked with senior citizens, bus drivers and trail runners.
The 49-year-old Halterman recently was named Clovis’ general services director. With this job as well as her others, she said she appreciates the flexibility that comes with working for Clovis government.
“That really makes a job attractive — when you kind of have some control over things and it doesn’t get stagnant,” Halterman said.
Halterman grew up in Chatsworth and moved to Clovis when she was 20. She earned a degree in speech communications from Fresno State University.
Halterman began her career with the City of Clovis at 27 as an administrative aide for the Clovis Senior Activity Center. She said she enjoyed having the freedom to try new things even while in this entry-level position.
She then became the transit supervisor and oversaw Clovis’ public transit systems. Halterman feels that it’s crucial for bus drivers to be the right people for the job.
“Our drivers are great people,” Halterman said. “When people get on the bus and they go for a ride, our citizens — whether it’s schoolchildren or it’s grandma — they feel comfortable. They feel safe, and that’s something I really took pride in.”
Halterman then became general services manager for the City of Clovis. In that position, she oversaw public transit, senior services and recreation. She also worked for Robert Ford, the former general services director before he retired.
“He was a great mentor. He had a lot of knowledge,” Halterman said. “He was always willing to chat and give advice.”
Now, since assuming the general services director role in January, Halterman said she finds herself often facing new experiences.
“There’s so much that I didn’t know and I’m going to keep learning for quite a while, I’m sure,” Halterman said.
In this position, other Clovis government managers report to Halterman.
“I think I probably would like to talk to some of those folks and see what they would like from us and get a feel for what they would like us to focus on, and then we’ll go from there,” Halterman said.
Halterman’s other endeavors include organizing the annual Clovis Memorial Run, which will be held May 27 this year. Participants can sign up for a 5-kilometer run/walk, a 2-mile walk, a half-mile kids run or a half-mile senior walk and roll. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Clovis Senior Activity Center.
Halterman also organized Trail Fest, an event that includes a 5K course lined with various vendors, snacks and entertainment. Participants are allowed to run, walk or ride a bicycle. This year, it will take place on May 6. She was pleased with how the event turned out last year.
“The number of people that were out on the trail — it was amazing. And [they were] really out being active, enjoying our community,” Halterman said. “It’s just that community feel — that small town feel.”
Andy Haussler, Clovis community and economic development director, said Halterman is devoted to doing what it takes to serve the city of Clovis.
“She’s always trying to make Clovis a better place,” Haussler said. “No job is beneath her or above her.”
Halterman is a runner herself who has competed in several half marathons. Halterman said that she keeps her experiences in mind when organizing these events.
“Having done a lot of races, I really knew what I liked and what I didn’t like about 5Ks. Like, some places, I’m like, ‘oh man, they don’t have enough bathrooms or their snacks afterwards are lousy,” Halterman said.
Halterman said she enjoys running because of the attitudes surrounding the sport.
“It is a culture of people that are supportive and there for you and will cheer you on whether you’re first or dead last — and that is something that you can’t find in many places,” Halterman said.
Amy Hance, Clovis transit supervisor, has worked with Halterman for about 10 years.
“She’ll never expect you to work any harder than she does,” Hance said. “She’s part of the reason why I enjoy my job so much.”
