Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of April 17: Prince Charming

Meet your very own Prince Charming! That’s his name, and it certainly fits this handsome and loving fellow. He’s absolutely gorgeous with his bright white chest, his caramel-colored nose, and his bold stripes. Charming can certainly make you know you’re loved, and strives for human attention. He wants as much petting as he can get.
It can take him some time to adapt to a new environment, but once he’s used to his new digs, he gets downright snuggly. He will wiggle and squirm to get close enough for some nose-kisses with his favorite humans, make “biscuits” in the air with his big-kitty paws, and rub his head and all over your arms. Let’s face it, he’s completely adorable, and he knows it.
The great thing about Charming is that he doesn’t mind a home that already has a kitty or two, he might even enjoy snuggling with some feline friends. So if you are looking for that loving new furry family member, Charming is a fantastic young feline to meet. He’s only 2 years old and can’t wait to find someone to give him tons of love.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
