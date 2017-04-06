Kitten season is upon us

Have you ever heard the term kitten season? You’re more likely to hear it this time of year, since unaltered (unspayed) female cats across the city will begin to have litters of kittens. It seems that some had an early start this year and have already had their first round of kittens, making the need for knowledge about this “season” even more relevant.
With the warmer weather and extended periods of daylight, kitten season reaches its peak during the spring and summer months in the Central Valley. Around here, animal care facilities and veterinarians begin to see a drastic influx of kittens, sometimes accompanied by their mom - and sometimes not. So, what now?
The Clovis Animal Receiving & Care Center and the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center are looking for families interested in assisting with fostering newborn, transitional, weaned and under-socialized kittens. Each and every foster home contributes to the success of kittens, as they can provide a home environment and socialization to kittens when they are at a young, formative age.
A kitten’s adoptability increases dramatically if they begin their care in a foster home, which reduces their time spent in an animal care facility. In 2016 alone, a few hundred kittens from the Clovis Animal Receiving & Care Center relied on the patience and devotion of foster families. Ultimately, they all found new homes through the Miss Winkles facility, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the care provided through the foster program.
All foster partners are provided with food, bedding, litter, toys and other necessary items. The amount of space needed for kittens varies depending on the number of kittens and their ages, though the space needs to be isolated and away from resident pets. Once the kittens are ready for adoption, they return to the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center to find new homes. Interested foster families are encouraged to submit an application (download at www.MissWinkles.com/volunteer or pick one up at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center).
Can’t foster but still want to help? Donations of essential foster care items like non-clumping cat litter, cat toys, and KMR formula (Kitten Milk Replacer) are always accepted. For other ways to help the animals in care, visit www.MissWinkles.com/donate for more information.
Contact Erin Ford-Horio, supervisor of Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center at (559) 324-2476.
