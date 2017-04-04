Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of April 10: Shiva

Shiva is our raven-haired beauty. She has a long and gloriously soft coat, great golden eyes, and a loving personality to share with a new family. Shiva is an indoor kind of gal, but she does love to sunbathe in the windows and observe the world from her favorite perch in her catio.
Shiva is an unusual girl because she has thumbs. As a polydactyl kitty, she can grab objects, picking them up with her paws when she plays. And, boy, does she love to play! Her favorite toy is the kitty wand, and she can be seen doing aerial battle with sparkly stuffed toys guided by string, or stalking the same toys across the floor, ready to pounce and play.
She does live with other kitties at the moment, but enjoys having her own space — especially her own bed.
She is about three-and-a-half years old, and she can’t wait to find herself a new human cuddle-buddy. She has a loud purr that she loves to share with those who pet her and give her love and she’s ready to share that same purr with a new family, all her own!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
