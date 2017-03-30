Students pitch their business ideas Shark Tank-style to local investors

1:30 Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno Pause

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

4:52 Video premiere: Stoneshiver – ‘Fanboy’

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation

1:59 The Fresno Bee Football Player of the Year is Adrian Martinez

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding