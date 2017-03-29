Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of April 3: Kyrie

She’s a one-eyed-wonder, and that doesn’t get her down. In fact, it’s just one cool thing about this 4-year-old Chihuahua that makes her unique. Kyrie is small in stature but big in heart, and she shows off her outgoing and fun side all day long.
She’s playful with both people and small dogs and can be found in playgroup making new furry friends and running as fast as she can in a game of chase. Car rides are a lot of fun for her, too. She’s been to a few events around Clovis and Fresno and hops into the car all by herself with an exuberance that is contagious. She loves to go just about anywhere.
Laps are number one in her book of things that make her happy. You can see the gears turning in her little head as she figures out her best way to sneak herself into your lap for some loving. So as much as this dog likes playing, it’s clear that her priorities are being snuggled and loved.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
