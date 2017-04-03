Get to know: Barbara Godfrey

Since 2012, Barbara Godfrey has been the director of operations as well as co-owner with Brenda West of RPM Platinum in Clovis, focusing on every aspect of property management, including marketing, leasing, maintenance, collections, evictions, accounting, inspections and legal compliance. A licensed real estate broker, Godfrey is an energetic, positive and happily determined problem solver. Residing in the Fresno-Clovis community for more than 25 years, she finds her work at Real Property Management Platinum to be very fulfilling. Prior to real estate, Barbara worked as a paralegal gaining research skill, organizational talent and the ability to meet deadlines.
Q (Sheldon Baker): What type of property management services do you offer?
A (Barbara Godfrey): We take the hassle out of being a landlord by offering full-service property management, including screening to find qualified tenants, rent collection, maintenance coordination and provide owner statements. We use online portals to provide prompt excellent service. Our clients have peace of mind knowing their daily life won’t have those pesky interruptions because true professionals will be managing their property.
Q: Do you only handle Clovis properties?
A: RPM Platinum is not exclusive to Clovis. We manage residential properties in the Fresno, Sanger and Clovis communities. The majority of our properties are single family homes with a few small multi-unit buildings.
Q: I’ve often heard there are hassles with rental property.
A: In the life cycle of a rental property there are many items and situations that arise needing attention. For example, handling tenant emergencies, attending to maintenance issues, showings to prospective tenants and the late night phone calls for assistance. We expertly deal with all of these on a daily basis.
Some of the issues that come up are the late payment of rent and scheduling with tenants maintenance service calls. HVAC problems require a quick response and rarely come at a convenient time. It always seems to be during the cold of January or the heat of August. HOA neighborhoods can have additional rules and expectations. Inclement weather can lead to fence, roof and even flood damage that all needs to be resolved in a timely manner. Poor communication channels between the involved parties and tenant noncompliance with leasing terms including unauthorized pets, neighbor complaints such as disturbing the peace and others moving into the property, can all lead to the need for legal action. In addition, we have a thorough understanding of landlord and tenant laws including fair housing authority and eviction law. RPM Platinum maintains all required licensure and insurance to manage properties successfully in compliance with all regulations.
Q: Do you provide free property assessments?
A: We certainly do. We will meet with the owner and discuss what they can expect from that property in the rental market.
Q: What is your company’s competitive advantage?
A: Our goal is to elevate property management standards, protect a client’s investment and provide the greatest possible return on that investment. We use the most accurate data available to determine the prime monthly rental rate. We guide our clients in understanding what improvements to make so as to garner higher rent and attract tenants that will care for a property. RPM Platinum conducts move-in assessments and regular reviews with photos to ensure the property stays in good shape. This allows us to proactively manage and respond to tenant requests, which generally saves money long-term. RPM Platinum is available 24/7. We have an excellent team. Handling property emergencies, fielding the late night phone calls, scheduling maintenance and complying with rental law in Fresno is our expertise. We are the solution for the owner who does not want the hassle of being a landlord. We take away the stress of property management.
Q: What things do you do outside of work to help you be better at your job?
A: I keep current with community issues and stay informed on matters important to both the landlord and tenant by attending professional seminars and property management continuing education courses. Our franchise partner keeps us up to date on arising concerns that are on the horizon for our industry.
Q: Which talent would you like to most have?
A: I would like to be a better cook, but I love to spend time with friends and family at local restaurants.
Q: What do you consider your greatest achievement?
A: Raising my three children to be enterprising, responsible and independent adults and keeping my sense of humor intact.
Sheldon C. Baker is chief executive officer for Clovis-based Baker Dillon Group and has created numerous brand marketing and public relations campaigns for companies and brands. For Q&A interview consideration e-mail Sheldon at SBaker@BakerDillon.com.
