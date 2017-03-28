Local wildlife rescue group to host Renaissance themed banquet April 22

0:53 Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm Pause

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:35 St. Anthony students collect over 15,000 diapers for needy babies

0:28 Did this arrest cost a man his right eye?

1:10 Fresno County Library’s Digibus brings free computing power to rural communities

0:34 State champs! Highlights as Clovis West beats Archbishop Mitty for girls basketball title

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired