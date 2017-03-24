Rosetti’s Fine Foods Biscotti House offers sweet bites of Italy made with local ingredients

The small cottage-style house nestled on the corner of Sierra and Clovis avenues is ground zero for a biscotti operation that draws rave reviews from fans around the country.
Diane Rosetti-Adams is the woman behind the cookies.
The Clovis native has been featured in numerous TV shows and food competitions dating back to the 1980s. Once upon a time, Rosetti-Adams was the owner and founder of Moveable Feast, a store that sold specialty foods before the products were carried in supermarkets.
She eventually sold that business and moved on to doing cable television all over California for the California Turkey Board, teaching audiences how to put together appealing party trays.
“It was so fun,” Rosetti-Adams said. “We did not have GPS you know, so I had a map on the steering wheel. I would take off to God knows where. I would be down in San Diego one day, then doing three or four shows in L.A. the next. It was all about putting together these things that people can do. I even did a cookbook on the recipes, so then I would promote the book. It was before Food Network and all of that.”
In 1992 Rosetti-Adams founded Rosetti’s Fine Foods Biscotti house.
Rosetti’s has won several awards for its products, many generated by positive reviews from customers. Rosetti’s is a five-time award winner of “Best of Clovis” awards and other awards from outside of the Clovis area.
“We try to do top-of-the-line, and we do,” Rosetti-Adams said. “We have 18 national awards. It's all write-ups of people finding out about our products. We were the best in Orlando, Florida for our candies and our biscotti. We don’t enter into those, people do it for us.”
Rosetti’s handmade speciality products are created from fresh, local ingredients. The company is most famous for biscotti and some other popular items, including cinnamon almonds, biscotti bark and harvest cakes.
“Our real speciality is putting gifts together that no one could find anywhere else,” Rosetti-Adams said. “It’s really unique. We try to get the word out, instead of sending someone a bouquet of flowers, to send them some cookies, candies and we deliver.”
Her extensive history in food extends far beyond her professional career and the many accolades the business has received. In fact, it all started on a Clovis farm.
“I was born and raised on Sierra and Chestnut,” Rosetti-Adams said. “We sold nuts off the farm. My mother was a fabulous cook and she used to bake biscotti. The recipe was brought here (Rosetti’s Fine Foods Biscotti) along with my recipe for the San Joaquin Harvest Cake. The whole family was very interested in cooking and baking. We raised almonds and stone fruit, so it was like second nature for us. So, yeah, it is a deep history in food, but it is not just the food. We raised the product that goes into our food at one time.”
Rosetti-Adams said what separates her biscotti from competitors’ is what goes into the mix, prepared by her and her son, Matthew Rosetti.
“Now this is real interesting,” Rosetti-Adams said. “People did not make what we make now. In other words, we are using that absolute fabulous recipe by using whole fresh eggs. We roast our own nuts right here and Matthew grinds them. He’s got to get all the credit for this, he does an awesome job. Everything is done in-house, but my mother would come in when she was alive and say ‘oh my God.’ She didn't have what we have today, like pistachios, local, right here in the Valley.”
Rosetti-Adams said quality ingredients are key.
“You have to be able to recognize products, what is good and what is not good,” Rosetti-Adams said. “It is a lot deeper than just selling it and baking it. It is interesting, because you can’t fool us, because we have been in the nut and dried fruit business forever. It goes way back. If I get dried fruit in to make our harvest cake and it is no good and been sitting around, I can tell in an instant. It is not just the finished product, that’s why we take the raw ingredients of nuts and fruits and roast them right here, because we know they are fresh. It’s a real edge up on making your product taste good.”
Rosetti-Adams said that it is important to make the biscotti just like her mom did.
“We have the best chocolate available and that’s what See’s uses,” Rosetti-Adams said. “In our cookies we have the best guittard chocolate and the best guittard cocoa. All these things we have, they didn’t have 50 years ago. It is different world; we have access to everything.”
Rosetti-Adams said that biscotti can be eaten with everything. It does not have a lot of sugar, but uses a lot of nuts and whole fresh eggs.
Olga Hernandez, who has worked in Rosetti-Adams business for 20 years, described the experience of eating biscotti.
“It is very delightful and very flavory,” Hernandez said. “We have a lot of different choices.”
Rosetti-Adams sell products to multiple locations, as far as the East Coast, to other local businesses, such as Sierra Nut House and Enzo’s Table. Six wineries in Napa Valley also carry the biscotti.
“One of our best successes is staying on the very top,” Rosetti-Adams said. “It’s basically what you can hang your hat on. Yeah, we make the best. Say what you will, there is not one who can beat this.”
Rosetti-Adams said that her greatest memories come from the gratitude and appreciation she receives from her customers.
“I would say that it is our customers, hands down,” Rosetti-Adams said. “They are so happy that we are here, we have letters from them. That is what you do things for, because sometimes you wonder.”
Matthew Rosetti, the company’s secretary-treasurer, said he wears multiple hats in the business, including being the biscotti baker and manager. He has been a part of the family business since 1994.
“If I had to generalize it, I would say that we are blessed to do what we do,” Rosetti said.
Rosetti’s Fine Foods Biscotti House
3 Railroad Ave., Clovis (corner of Sierra and Clovis avenues)
(559) 323-6450
www.rosettis.com
Open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
