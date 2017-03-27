Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of March 27: Neo

Neo is the type of pup to run up to you and put an instant smile on your face. He’s a sturdy Chihuahua mix with a bright copper/red coat and a very happy attitude! He’s been a lot of fun for staff and volunteers to take out for playgroup, since he loves to play with other dogs, sprinting about the yard and doing his wiggly “happy dance” to get them to follow him. When he gets tired and is ready for a nap he can be found snoozing in his pen, sharing his bed with his best buddies all snuggled close.
Neo is that chipper in the morning and chipper in the evening kind of guy who will do anything to spend time with you. He loves kisses and hugs, too. If you are looking for a little friend who knows how to brighten your day with a wagging tail and a silly-dog grin, Neo is the one for you.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
Comments