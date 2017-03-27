Clovis Senior in the Spotlight: Wilma Brooks

I was born Nov. 6, 1930 in a small town (North Bend) about 30 miles east of Seattle, Washington. I was the third child in a four-child family until my baby sister came along — 13 years later. My oldest sister and brother are deceased. We three remaining girls are very close.
My family is three generations born in Washington. My mom and dad were born there as well as myself and my two children. But when I was a teenager I wanted to live in California. I used to listen to a radio show called “Stan’s Private Line” broadcast from Fresno. (Anyone remember?) It was a drive-in and kids would call in their request for their favorite songs to be played and dedicated to a special friend. How I longed to be there. Well, I made it!
In 1957 I met and married my second husband who was getting discharged from the Air Force and was heading home to California. Yippee, I made it.
I graduated from Wapato High School in Wapato, Washington in 1948. I married, had two children, a boy and a girl. I divorced and then married again. My husband and son are deceased. My daughter is married and has two children. She taught school for 12 years and is now living in Phoenix. I have a grandson and granddaughter. My grandson and family live in Denver. My granddaughter and two girls live in Phoenix. She has taught school for 15 years.
When I was working, the job I liked best was being a waitress. I love meeting people. My last years working was in an office.
My husband and I moved to Fresno from Bakersfield in 1970. I imagine my surprise to find the name Wishon everywhere. That is my maiden name and I had never seen it or heard it, ever. I wonder if I’m related.
I enjoy my Wednesday morning craft class at the Clovis Senior Activity Center. I’m working on a stitchery project and I also enjoy crocheting. I’m a huge sports fan. I love football, basketball and especially auto racing (NASCAR).
