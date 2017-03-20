They called her a diva: Siamese blend finally finds forever home

We hear a lot of stories at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center about animals. Some stories are uplifting, some are heartbreaking and others are silly enough to make us laugh. Tales about Static the cat, a former Miss Winkles resident, run the gamut of this emotional spectrum. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.
Static, a now 5 1/2 -year-old Siamese blend, was initially surrendered to the Clovis Animal Receiving & Care Center in 2014. During her stay at the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center, she showed off her feisty personality and distinct preference for certain humans over others. She was subsequently adopted and returned twice because she did not adapt well to the home environments – if you don’t know cats, it can take a while! Both times Static returned, she would remind us of her true colors and would settle back into the Miss Winkles routine. Loved and adored, and unquestionably regarded as a “diva” by all who knew her, Static regarded herself as the center of the Miss Winkles universe.
In March 2016, after waiting patiently for a family who would truly call her theirs, Static’s life changed forever. She was hand-picked by the Strong family, who was looking for a cat with a spunky personality, diva mentality and a zest for life in a single-cat household. Since her adoption, Static has transformed her home and family. Throughout the house, cat toys abound and stray paper bags delight her; Static enjoyed her own Christmas tree and stocking for the holidays; and she recently decided that her favorite place to sleep is between her dad’s legs. This month, the Strong family will celebrate Static’s one year “adopt-iversary” in style – and yes, there will be a party!
After getting off to a rough start, we at Miss Winkles think that this is the perfect way for Static to take her place in the world: with a family who loves her quirks, respects her boundaries and is insistent on letting Static be herself.
As is the case with so many former Miss Winkles residents, stories like Static’s remind us that each animal and pet is different, each has a distinct personality and all of them can enrich our days. So when our hearts break for the dogs and cats who have sad stories to tell, or have no stories at all, we as a community can still work toward embracing these creatures and loving them for who they are and all that they do for us.
Can’t adopt, but still want to help? Visit www.misswinkles.com/donate for more information.
Erin Ford-Horio is the principal office assistant for the City of Clovis Animal Service Division. She can be reached at erinf@cityofclovis.com.
