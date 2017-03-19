Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of March 20: Dove

Dove knows you don’t have to be a big dog to have a big personality! This little Chihuahua mix knows how to have a good time and she loves to fetch tennis balls! It doesn’t matter to Dove that the tennis ball is as big as her head; if you throw it, she’ll bring it back. She also enjoys other little dogs and has a blast playing with them in the yard for hours at a time. She’s a spunky player too, and loves to race around her friends and try to get them to play a game of chase.
At 5 years old, she’s got a lot of life to share with her new family and would love to have a furry friend to play with in her new home. Dove enjoys kids too, and is outgoing and friendly with everyone she meets. If you’re looking for a little dog to add a lot of love to your life, Dove is just the character to make that happen!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
