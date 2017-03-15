Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of March 13: Harmony

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree Pause

2:09 Tranquillity couple on possible levee break: 'Meteorite was more likely than a flood'

1:14 Activists protest Border Patrol presence at Fresno State career fair

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:25 Tranquillity woman keeping suitcases out, just in case of levee break

0:38 Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at home west of Fresno

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

4:24 Timeline of Fresno County Jail lobby shooting

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax