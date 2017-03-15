Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of March 13: Harmony

With goofy flip-flop ears and a fun-loving attitude, Harmony is fast becoming a favorite here at Miss Winkles. This is one girl who knows how to have some good fun!
Her favorite kind of party involves other dogs. She likes to go out and wrestle with our pit bull, Reno, run with our shepherd, Apollo, and rest next to our big hound, Sophia.
Harmony is about 2 years old and she loves everyone she meets. She can play, and she can hug and be a giant lap dog. She loves kids and would make a wonderful family dog. Cats are OK by her, too, so she’s a great option for someone who already has a few furry babies at home and is looking to find a new family member who can be a friend to everyone. Stop in and play a bit of fetch with her today, we know she’ll put a big smile on your face!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
